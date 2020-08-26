Gootee Completes New Ochsner Facility on Jefferson Highway

NEW ORLEANS – Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC recently renovated the former K&B/Rite Aid building on Jefferson Highway to be the new home of an Ochsner Outpatient and Home Infusion Center. RGGC partnered with Rozas Ward Architects and YKM Consulting to complete the 17,100-square-foot renovation. The project included a pharmacy, seven infusion rooms and office support spaces throughout.

The center is one of the first facilities of this type in the area. It is intended to be a centralized patient care facility that provides infusion and injection services in a private setting, in addition to an in-house pharmacy.