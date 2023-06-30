Goooaaaal!

This is one of my favorite issues every year. I love our New & Notables section because I get to talk to and learn about some of the people in our community who have taken on a new challenge or done something really notable in the past year.

I’m a goal-oriented person by nature. It puts me at ease to have a marker to strive for, a task, a plan. It’s the kind of structure I use to cope with uncertainty. Everyone in this year’s group, and every year actually, have the same goal — to make things better in this region. Each are working toward that goal in a way that speaks to them, whether that’s building tiny homes for the homeless, taking on hospitality workforce training, promoting tourism, or leading the future of prominent institutions like Loyola University and the World Trade Center. While many New & Notables are home-grown talent, the ones that have been drawn to New Orleans by a new challenge really speak to me as someone who is also a transplant.

This issue is the only issue of the year with two focuses — it is also our annual Jefferson Parish issue. This year, the big story is food, specifically the explosion of the culinary marketplace that the parish continues to see — from the return of a 102-year-old beloved treat after a long absence, to the expansion of two Orleans Parish favorites. We’re also excited to have Jerry Bologna — who is celebrating his 10th year as president and CEO of JEDCO — share some of the latest happenings in economic development in the parish.

Continuing the Jefferson theme, in our “In the Lens” section you’ll get a peek into the new, modern and bright Metairie Towers digs of law firm Duplass APLC and learn some fun facts about Thomas Richards, owner of Clearview Shopping Center, which is currently in the midst of a $100 million renovation.

Keep cool out there and thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary

Editor

