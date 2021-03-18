Google Says It Helped La. Businesses Create $1.06B Economic Impact

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Cal. – On Thursday, March 18, Google released its Economic Impact Report, sharing that 17,500 businesses, publishers and nonprofits in Louisiana used Google products to increase their online presence and connect with the people and communities they serve – generating $1.06 billion dollars in economic activity in 2020.

Google also announced plans to invest more than $7 billion and create at least 10,000 new jobs across the United States this year.

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life,” said Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. “Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year.”

Google said it provided over $1.89M in in-kind search advertising credit to Louisiana nonprofits through the Google Ad Grants program. In December 2020, Google launched the Grow with Google Digital Coaches program in New Orleans. The program provides free hands-on coaching and digital skills training to help Black and Latino small businesses reach new customers, thrive online, and grow. The Louisiana Digital Coach has already trained more than 390 small business owners in just a few months.