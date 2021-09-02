GoodRx Offering Free Online Doctor Visits to La. Residents

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – GoodRx is offering free online doctor visits to Louisiana residents now through Sept. 10, 2021. “We know that Hurricane Ida has devastated communities across Louisiana and want to make sure that everyone who needs care can safely reach a doctor,” said a company spokesperson in a release. GoodRx Care connects patients, with or without insurance, to licensed physicians for fast and easy treatment of simple medical problems such as the flu, UTI, short term medication refills and more. Visit https://www.goodrx.com/go/la. The code for a free visit with an online doctor is LA-RELIEF-100.