Goodrow Purchases Minority Share in Mayer Building Company

NEW ORLEANS — In January 2023, the Mayer Building Company concluded a minority asset share sale to Fred F. Goodrow, who’s served in the role of vice president at the company for the last 10 years.

“With the addition of Fred Goodrow as partner in our firm, I am excited about fresh ownership viewpoints, continued first-class project delivery, and the potential increase in networking and revenue,” said Mayer. “Not only that, but to say that Fred fits perfectly with my company’s culture of fairness would be gross understatement. Fred’s integrity is steep and actionable in the way we do business.”

Mayer Building Company is a 14-year-old commercial construction firm specializing in buildouts, historic commercial projects and light industrial work.