Good Things in Smaller Packages

Working from a 16,000-square-foot studio in Mid-City, GoodWood Nola’s staff of 14 adjusted to a lack of restaurant and bar work this year by launching a small goods line in December. A certified sustainable builder, GoodWood’s responsibly sourced wood can now be found in an array of items, including handmade chess and checker boards, phone and tablet stands, wine racks, spice racks and wall sconces. Especially popular items include the company’s serving trays — crafted with solid brass handles — and votive centerpieces. GoodWoodNola.com.