Gonzales Native Celebrates Anniversary of Seafood Delivery Service

HOUSTON — Fish Fixe, a seafood delivery service co-founded by Gonzales-native Melissa Harrington, celebrates its four-year anniversary this month.

The company focuses on “procuring properly cared for, sustainable and untreated seafood options that are nutrient-rich and easy to prepare.” Products include Norwegian salmon, wild-caught halibut, wild-caught Gulf shrimp, wild-caught snapper, wild-caught mahi, North Atlantic sea scallops and Maryland-style crab cakes. The company hopes to provide consumers the health benefits of seafood, while taking the guesswork out of buying, preparing, and cooking. Each responsibly sourced catch has been “frozen at the peak of freshness, perfectly portioned, individually packaged, and delivered straight to the consumer’s kitchen.”

“After spending more than a decade in the wholesale seafood industry, but strangely enough, not figuring out how to eat seafood regularly at home, it was clear that a convenient and dependable option was needed” said Harrington. “For our family and friends, we started portioning, vacuum sealing, and freezing our favorites – snapper, scallops, and shrimp. Quickly we discovered that everyone loved the quality, the simplicity, and the ease of preparation. We knew we had created something special and could make a healthful impact on busy people’s lives. With that, Fish Fixe was born.”

Harrington first met company co-founder Emily Castro on the soccer field when they played for the women’s soccer program at Texas A&M.

