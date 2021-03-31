Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program Taking Applications

NEW ORLEANS – Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, a free fast-track business growth program, is currently accepting applications for the fall 2021 cohort (September through December).

Through this 16-week program, participants will learn to grow their revenue and scale their business while gaining practical skills in topics such as negotiation, marketing and employee management which can immediately be put into action. In addition, they will receive the tools and professional support to develop a strategic and customized growth plan that will take their business to the next level. 67% graduates reported increasing revenues six months after graduating, 47% reported creating new jobs just six months after graduating and 86% are doing business with each other

