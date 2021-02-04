Godwyn & Stone Real Estate Celebrates New Northshore Office

MANDEVILLE – Godwyn & Stone Real Estate will co-host a grand opening celebration at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at its new location at 2160 Eighth St. in Mandeville. The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce will co-host the event.

“We are looking forward to providing the same world-class real estate service we have provided to our Northshore clients over the years, now from an even more convenient Nortshore location,” said Marco Ramos, managing broker and co-owner of Godwyn & Stone.