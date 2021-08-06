Godwyn Realty Unveils New Uptown Headquarters

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans-based real estate company Godwyn Realty has opened its new office headquarters at 1943 Sophie Wright Place. The new space is located in a building designed in the 1860s.

“Godwyn Realty takes great pride in the business we’ve built – but we take greater pride in helping families make the investment of a lifetime,” said Godwyn co-owner Brittany Picolo-Ramos. “Our team strives to evolve the real estate experience by aiming to better support the special people of this resilient community, and today, we are extremely excited to open the doors to our new office headquarters in the heart of a city that we’re honored to serve.”

Since 2015, Godwyn Realty has helped more than 800 local families achieve the dream of homeownership. As the business continues to grow, the company aspires to serve more families by expanding outreach efforts and developing community partnerships.

As a continued investment into New Orleans neighborhoods, Godwyn Realty is announcing an exciting community collaboration with New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. The ongoing relationship between the two business organizations will consist of a $5,000 donation to the Habitat ReStore to support future homeowners in furnishing their new homes, as well as additional homeowner partnerships and educational opportunities on the horizon.

“New Orleans Habitat’s mission is to build communities where families can thrive in safe, affordable homes,” said Jay Huffstatler, chief advancement officer for New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. “The support of partners like Godwyn Realty makes the dream of affordable homeownership for so many of our Habitat homebuyers a reality.”

In addition to the new office and community collaboration, Godwyn Realty is also excited to officially announce season two of HGTV’s “Selling the Big Easy,” a national television show hosted by, and starring, Godwyn Realty’s co-owner Brittany Picolo-Ramos. The popular reality show follows Brittany as she helps local families find homes in the city’s real estate market. Season two is slated to begin airing in September.

Visit GodwynRealty.com to learn more.