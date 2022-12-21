GOAT Touts Design Work for Parish Line Bistro Bar

Photo courtesy of GOAT

NEW ORLEANS – Architecture and design firm GOAT has announced the completion of Parish Line Bistro Bar, an upscale restaurant and wine bar that officially opened in October at 601 Metairie Road in Metairie.

The 1940s masonry structure, formerly home to Metry Cafe, has become a two-story restaurant with updated finishes, a new rooftop deck and a new façade with folding window openings.

“The ownership team came to us with a really ambitious vision for something that can be found nowhere else in Old Metairie,” said the project’s lead designer, Colin VanWingen, in a press release. “Working closely with them throughout, I think it’s safe to say we exceeded what anyone would have thought possible when visiting Metry Café just a few years ago.”

Perrier Esquerre was the general contractor, Batture provided structural and survey engineering, Electrical Design Solutions handled the electrical engineering and Herzog Engineering was responsible for mechanical engineering and plumbing.

“Re-envisioning a historic structure can be difficult but this project was especially challenging given the intensity of the program and the compact size and shape of the existing building,” said Peter Spera III, the project’s lead architect. “It required a focused effort by the entire design and construction team to ensure that every square foot was maximized for both utility and beauty.”

GOAT (Global Office of Architecture & Taste) is an interdisciplinary design practice headquartered in New Orleans. Recent commercial clients include Tulane University, Bellwether, Hertz Investment Group, the Domain Companies, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Corporate Realty, Eagan Insurance, JW Marriott New Orleans, Live Nation, the Feil Organization and Poolcorp.