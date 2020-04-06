‘GNOpivot’ Debuts to Help Companies Retool Operations

NEW ORLEANS — From GNO Inc.:

Today, GNO Inc.’s leadership introduced a new initiative, GNOpivot, to help regional companies move to “war-footing,” wherein they pivot their standard operations in order to make products or provide services in demand for the regional fight against the coronavirus. GNOpivot has two goals: 1) help Louisiana “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections, 2) help sustain the Greater New Orleans economy during the coronavirus crisis.

“Greater New Orleans has a long history of local companies stepping up in times of need; perhaps the most famous example is the Higgins Boat from World War II,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO, GNO, Inc. “Today, as we attempt to both defeat Coronavirus, and maintain our workforce and businesses, GNOpivot can play an important role by helping business owners do what Andrew Higgins did – pivot existing capabilities into new products, to serve our urgent needs.”

GNOpivot will begin immediately with direct outreach to companies and manufacturers across the 10-parish region. Upon registration on the website, gnoinc.org/gnopivot, GNO, Inc. will match companies to regional entities that can use their services, including hospitals, governments and public agencies, and private companies. Several companies have already begun strategic pivoting in the region, with products ranging from hand sanitizer to gowns to protective gear.

Guy Williams, GNO, Inc.’s Board Chairman said, “This is a great opportunity for the creative companies in our region to make a vital contribution to the national recovery. The same energy and focus that our region showed after hurricane Katrina will now be directed toward the fight against COVID-19.”

The Greater New Orleans region understands resilience beyond most places, and GNOpivot is yet another manifestation of regional resilience. GNOpivot also represents an organizational pivot for GNO, Inc., leveraging its business development team and organization-wide resources to marshal a new initiative focused on maintaining a strong economy during uncertain times. GNO, Inc. has experience being nimble and quickly standing up new programs during times of emergency. During the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, GNO, Inc. CEO Michael Hecht (working for LED) ran the statewide Small Business Relief Program. In 2010, following the Oil Spill, GNO, Inc started the “Gulf Permit Index” to help get businesses back to work. GNO, Inc. also founded the Coalition for Sustainable Flood Insurance (CSFI) in 2013 during the implementation of Biggert-Waters, when the combination of the removal of grandfathering and the release of new flood maps projected a dramatic increase of flood insurance premiums in coastal and riverine communities across America. The result was the passage of the Homeowners Flood Insurance Affordability Act.

Businesses interested in participating in GNOpivot can visit gnoinc.org/pivot or contact GNO, Inc. SVP Business Development, Grady Fitzpatrick, at gfitzpatrick@gnoinc.org.





