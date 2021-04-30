GNOF Names St. Charles Vice President for Philanthropy

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Foundation announced that Kenneth St. Charles, Ph.D., will join the organization as vice president for philanthropy. St. Charles currently serves as president and CEO at St. Augustine High School.

“Kenneth St. Charles is an exceptional philanthropic leader who has built strong teams and a track record of successful fundraising at Loyola University New Orleans, the United Negro College Fund, Xavier University of Louisiana, Randolph College (formerly Randolph-Macon Woman’s College), and currently at his beloved alma mater, St. Augustine High School,” said Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “As we continue our strategic trajectory to grow the Foundation’s assets, impact, and leadership in our region, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to our team as vice president for philanthropy where he will be implementing our growth strategy and leading our development and donor relations team as we approach our centennial in 2023.”

In his current role, St. Charles leads 504 students, 70 faculty/staff members, and 18 board members. During his tenure at St. Augustine, he led the fundraising efforts that resulted in the school raising $11 million while creating 15 new permanent endowed funds and 72 annual donor-named funds. The school and its lauded music program were recently featured on the nationally acclaimed 60 Minutes news program.