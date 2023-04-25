GNO Sports Foundation Welcomes Richard Cortizas to Executive Committee

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation welcomes New Orleans attorney Richard F. Cortizas to its executive committee. Cortizas is a longtime supporter of the foundation’s mission of attracting and managing major sporting events to foster economic development across the region.

Cortizas is a partner in the corporate practice group and a member of the Jones Walker board of directors. As the firm’s chief diversity officer, he collaborates with firm leadership and the firm’s diversity committee.

Cortizas holds an undergraduate degree in international business from Loyola University and a law degree from Loyola’s College of Law. He previously served as executive counsel to New Orleans’ Mayor Mitch Landrieu and as city attorney for the City of New Orleans.