GNO Sports Foundation Raffling Season Tickets to … Everything

NEW ORLEANS – Now through Aug. 27, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation is selling 1500 raffle tickets at $100 each for a chance to win the “ultimate Louisiana sporting experience.” The contest’s grand prize winner will receive more than 300 event tickets, including a pair of tickets to all Saints 2021 regular season home games, all Pelicans 2021-22 regular season home games, all LSU Tigers home games and … basically every other GNO sporting event, including LSU baseball and basketball games; Tulane football, baseball and basketball games; UNO baseball and basketball games; the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl; the Zurich Classic and more.

“The Sport Foundation’s Premier Season Ticket Raffle is back and we’ve added more incredible sporting events for the grand prize winner to experience,” said Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero. “The contest was created as an annual fundraising initiative to support our ongoing efforts to bid upon and manage major sporting events, like the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four and the 2025 Super Bowl, on behalf of the State of Louisiana. When you purchase an entry, you’ll not only have the opportunity to win the ultimate Louisiana sports fan experience, but you will also support the future of Greater New Orleans area and Louisiana’s sports industry.”

The Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization that attracts sporting events to the greater New Orleans area.

For more information about the raffle, click here.