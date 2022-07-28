GNO Restaurants Win Awards from Wine Spectator

Getty Images

NEW YORK — Wine Spectator has unveiled the winners of the 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally. The list includes several dozen New Orleans-area spots, including Commander’s Palace, Emeril’s, Brennan’s and more. Click here to see them all.

“I want to congratulate all 3,169 restaurants that earned one of Wine Spectator’s three awards for their devotion to all things wine,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator. “These awards not only guide our readers to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service, but also serve to honor restaurants for their achievements and commitment to maintaining pristine cellars. We are thrilled to reveal our 2022 Dining Guide, which points to places where wine drinkers are warmly welcomed.”

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 1,782; 1,290; and 97 winners this year in each respective category.

Two winners of the Grand Award, the program’s highest honor, are earning the award for the first time: Gabriel Kreuther in New York and Press Restaurant in Napa Valley.

Included in the Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue: an account of how today’s restaurants—through actions such as showcasing more diversity among the winemakers represented on their wine lists, and drawing attention to environmentally conscious winemaking practices—are more creative and inclusive than ever.