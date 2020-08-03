GNO & La Receive Top Rankings

Getty

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Business Facilities, a top site selection publication, has awarded Greater New Orleans and Louisiana multiple top rankings in its “2020 Metro and State Ranking Report.”

Awards for the New Orleans Metro include:

#1 Logistics Leader

#1 for FTZ Imports

#6 GDP Leader

#9 Tech Hub Growth

“Whether it’s by land, sea, river, air, rail—or in a pipeline—no metro offers more options to ship goods than New Orleans. NOLA takes the crown in our metro Logistics Leaders ranking.”

You can read more here.

Awards for Louisiana include:

#1 Workforce Development / Talent Attraction (FastStart, 11 th year in a row)

#1 for Lowest Industrial Electricity Rates

#2 for Manufacturing Output

#2 for FTZ Activity

#3 for Film Production

#9 for Foreign Direct Investment

“As it has for the past decade, Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart program remains the gold standard for customized workforce development and talent attraction.”

You can read more here.