GNO Inc. Wins 3 International Awards

NEW ORLEANS – GNO Inc. has received three Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council. These awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.

GNO Inc. earned the following awards:

Gold for GNO: Record-Breaking Economic Development – In an effort to elevate business attraction, GNO Inc. developed a marketing campaign to “spin” our story. We identified 50 of the top site selectors who are actively working on projects and kicked off the campaign by sending them a custom-branded turntable, including a special-release album from Tipitina’s. Customization of the turntable included a GNO Inc. logo on the exterior, a custom slipmat, quote from Bob Dylan (“There are a lot of places I like, but I like New Orleans better.”), and an informational wrap around the box with market data. Every quarter they will get a new record, with a newsletter wrap around the album that provides key information about the region, ranging from new certified sites, recent ED wins, new rankings, workforce programs, and quality-of-life highlights. Special thanks to Entergy for their partnership.

Silver for Region Magazine – Region magazine is a quarterly custom publication produced by GNO Inc. and Renaissance Publishing. Each issue contains a deep dive on key issues which impact the local economy, recaps recent accomplishments from around the market, and showcases business leaders. The magazine serves a dual purpose of helping prospects outside of the region understand what’s happening in greater New Orleans, while also bringing exposure to local stakeholders who are driving local economic growth.

Bronze for DestinationGNO – DestinationGNO is a website that showcases the myriad lifestyle options one can choose from when living in Greater New Orleans – serving as a talent attraction and marketing tool for southeast Louisiana. Heavy on visuals, DestinationGNO lets the pictures and videos do the talking to highlight a region that is diverse and welcoming, culturally rich, and family-friendly – offering a lifestyle option for everyone. Special thanks to Chevron for their partnership on DestinationGNO.