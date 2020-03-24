GNO Inc. Update
NEW ORLEANS – From GNO Inc.:
News
- GNOpivot – GNO, Inc. launched GNOpivot, a new initiative to help regional companies pivot their standard operations into making products or providing services in demand for the fight against Coronavirus. The goal of GNOpivot is to help Louisiana both “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections, and also help sustain the Greater New Orleans economy. To register your company, click here.
- Statewide “Stay At Home” in Effect – The “Stay At Home” order issued by Governor John Bel Edwards took effect at 5:00pm this evening, as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Louisianans are required to stay home except to obtain food, medicine, medical care, visit family, engage in certain safe outdoor activities or go to work in an “essential” industry sector. The order runs through Sunday, April 12. You can read the Stay at Home FAQ here.
- $2T Relief Package Negotiations Continue – Congressional lawmakers continue to try and work out differences for a Phase 3 Coronavirus relief bill. As another Senate vote on the $2 trillion package resulted in an impasse, House Democrats this afternoon released an updated stimulus package. Regardless of differences, the Payroll Protection Act is contained in both Senate and House versions of the bill. GNO, Inc. continues to advocate for this provision which would allow private banks to offer federally backed, forgivable loans to employers who maintain their payroll and keep their businesses open. To view the latest letter submitted to congressional leaders by GNO, Inc. and our stakeholders, click here.
- State Tax Deferment – Louisiana LDR today announced that all state tax filings and payments will be pushed back to July 15, matching the Federal deferral.
- SBA Loan Deferment – The SBA today announced automatic deferment on existing SBA Disaster Loans through the December 31, 2020.
Assistance
- New Hotline for Louisiana Businesses – Louisiana Economic Development has launched a new hotline for Louisiana businesses. Companies can call 225-342-4321 between 8:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. with their questions related to the impact of the coronavirus.
- Free Web Development – Local tech firm Decubing is offering free web development for companies negatively affected by the crisis.
Tips
- Applying for a Disaster Loan? – Regardless of which one, you will likely need to document losses by showing income and expenses looking back, current and projected. That will mean tax returns, bank statements, P&L statements, payroll statements, contracts, invoices, and any other evidence of their operations. Start gathering documents now!
- Looking for Work? – In the wake of economic changes that have taken place as a result of the coronavirus, some companies are in need of workers. GNO, Inc. has compiled a running list on WorkNOLA.com of companies looking to fill immediate labor needs.
- Looking for Employees? If you have surge hiring needs because of the Coronavirus, email Human Capital Manager Evie Poitevent at epoitevent@gnoinc.org and we will list your opportunities.
- General Information – We will continually update the GNO, Inc. Coronavirus web page, which includes business resources, health updates, and relevant news.