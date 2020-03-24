GNO Inc. Update

, a new initiative to help regional companies pivot their standard operations into making products or providing services in demand for the fight against Coronavirus. The goal of GNOpivot is to help Louisiana both “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections, and also help sustain the Greater New Orleans economy. To register your company, click

Statewide “Stay At Home” in Effect – The “Stay At Home” order issued by Governor John Bel Edwards took effect at 5:00pm this evening, as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Louisianans are required to stay home except to obtain food, medicine, medical care, visit family, engage in certain safe outdoor activities or go to work in an “essential” industry sector. The order runs through Sunday, April 12. You can read the Stay at Home FAQ

$2T Relief Package Negotiations Continue – Congressional lawmakers continue to try and work out differences for a Phase 3 Coronavirus relief bill. As another Senate vote on the $2 trillion package resulted in an impasse, House Democrats this afternoon released an

updated stimulus package

. Regardless of differences, the Payroll Protection Act is contained in both Senate and House versions of the bill. GNO, Inc. continues to advocate for this provision which would allow private banks to offer federally backed, forgivable loans to employers who maintain their payroll and keep their businesses open. To view the latest letter submitted to congressional leaders by GNO, Inc. and our stakeholders,

click here

.