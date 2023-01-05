GNO Inc. to Host Events for Young Professionals at Washington Mardi Gras

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Greater New Orleans Inc. NextGen Council is launching a new series of events during Washington Mardi Gras 2023. Louisiana YPs Engage! is designed to “provide a pathway for Louisiana young professionals to maximize this important opportunity for personal and professional development,” according to an email from GNO Inc.

The series is open to 150 young professionals, special guests and sponsors, and includes the Jan. 25 “Marathon Masque” and the Jan. 26 Louisiana Young Professionals Federal Briefing.

Washington Mardi Gras is an annual gathering of Louisiana business professionals, elected leaders and government officials in the nation’s capital. Thousands participate each year to network for business purposes and celebrate the opening of the Mardi Gras season.