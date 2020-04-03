GNO Inc. Shares COVID-19 Updates
NEW ORLEANS – During a crisis, timely, accurate, and actionable information is important. In order to help you get this information, GNO, Inc. is sending out regular updates. Please see below, and feel free to forward.
News
- Paycheck Protection Program – The Department of Treasury this afternoon issued updated guidance on the Paycheck Protection Program. The guidance includes clarifications on several points, including:
- Interest rate on loans will be 1.0%
- Independent contractors do not count for purposes of a borrower’s PPP loan forgiveness; independent contractors have the ability to file for a PPP loan of their own
- Additional clarifications on eligibility for the program
The Paycheck Protection Program officially launches on Friday, April 3.
- Stay At Home until April 30 – Today, Governor John Bel Edwards formally issued an Executive Order to extend the Stay Home order to April 30th.
- The Governor said the State’s Department of Education would advise in the coming days on the public school schedule for the remainder of the school schedule beyond April 30
- The State also launched a new website as a resource for information related to COVID-19
- The Governor also announced a new text alert system for COVID-19 updates. Residents can opt-in by texting LACOVID to 67283.
- Jefferson Parish – Jefferson Parish officials and leaders reiterated the Governor’s comments, and are urging residents to stay at home and not to visit Grand Isle during this time. Grand Isle is enforcing a checkpoint and resident and camp owners are required to show proof of residency or ownership to enter Grand Isle.
- Additional Parish Curfews – In addition to the St. John the Baptist Parish curfew (9p-6a) that was mentioned in yesterday’s update, Plaquemines, St. James, and Washington Parishes have all issued curfews. The curfews in St. James and Washington Parish will be in effect from 9:00 pm through 5:00 am, while the curfew in Plaquemines Parish will in in effect from 10:00 pm through 5:00 am.
Information
- Coronavirus Webinars – GNO, Inc. has created a database for webinars taking place to help businesses receive the information they need during this time. This at-a-glance resource page allows you to filter upcoming and past webinars. This web page will be updated as new webinars are announced.
Tips
- Looking for Customers? – If you have pivoted your business to make a new, coronavirus-related product, register on GNOpivot.
- Looking for Employees? – A database of local talent looking for new job opportunities, including quick employment history and skills summary, is on the WorkNOLA Workforce Directory.
- Looking for Work? – New opportunities are on WorkNOLA.com.
As always, general information is on the GNO, Inc. Coronavirus Business Resource Page.