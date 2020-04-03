GNO Inc. Shares COVID-19 Updates

for COVID-19 updates. Residents can opt-in by texting LACOVID to 67283.

as a resource for information related to COVID-19

The State also launched a new

would advise in the coming days on the public school schedule for the remainder of the school schedule beyond April 30

The Governor said the

to extend the Stay Home order to April 30th.

Jefferson Parish – Jefferson Parish officials and leaders reiterated the Governor’s comments, and are urging residents to stay at home and not to visit Grand Isle during this time. Grand Isle is enforcing a checkpoint and resident and camp owners are required to show proof of residency or ownership to enter Grand Isle.

Additional Parish Curfews – In addition to the

St. John the Baptist Parish

curfew (9p-6a) that was mentioned in yesterday’s update,

Plaquemines

,

St. James

, and

Washington

Parishes have all issued curfews. The curfews in St. James and Washington Parish will be in effect from 9:00 pm through 5:00 am, while the curfew in Plaquemines Parish will in in effect from 10:00 pm through 5:00 am.