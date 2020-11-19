GNO Inc.’s ‘REGION’ Quarterly Publication Will Return in February

NEW ORLEANS – Greater New Orleans Inc. will resume publication of its quarterly magazine REGION in February 2021.

GNO Inc., a membership-funded nonprofit economic development alliance, teamed up with Renaissance Publishing – publisher of Biz New Orleans, New Orleans magazine and many other titles – to showcase economic success stories in southeast Louisiana. The publication launched its debut issue in February 2020. Subsequent editions were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

REGION is designed to be a resource to both the general public and the business community, two key demographics in GNO Inc’s mission to create a robust and growing middle class in the area. Says the publisher: “News features, human interest pieces and educational explorations combine with dynamic visuals to bring you the news in an interactive, accessible and professional package.”

Through this partnership, GNO Inc. and Renaissance Publishing hope to shine a spotlight on southeast Louisiana’s growing economy and workforce, effectively expanding the area’s reach and ensuring the region’s continued prosperity. The new edition, highlighting GNO Inc.’s pivot to economic recovery and the latest developments in technology and renewable energy, will launch at the alliance’s annual meeting on Feb. 4.