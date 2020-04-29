GNO, Inc. Releases Plan for Re-Starting the Region’s Economy

NEW ORLEANS – From Greater New Orleans Inc.:

Today, Greater New Orleans Inc. (GNO, Inc.) released a plan for restarting the Greater New Orleans economy, and reopening businesses with a responsible and safety-first approach. The “Getting Back to Work, in the New Normal: Best Practices for Business Reopening” plan was designed to reflect current best-practices, and will evolve as new information becomes available. The plan may be downloaded directly here, and is available at gnoinc.org/coronavirus.

“Getting Back to Work” details the meticulousness with which businesses are planning their re-opening, across industries,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of GNO, Inc. “By implementing best-practice protocols, our companies can begin to reopen, providing vital jobs and important services, while pivoting to a future where new opportunities await. Businesses are ready to protect both lives and livelihoods.”

“Getting Back to Work, in the New Normal: Best Practices for Business Reopening” was developed in partnership with many stakeholders, ranging from regional companies, to industry associations, to national consultancies, to global country examples.

The plan includes the following sections:

Background

Research on Best-Practices Cross-Cutting Protocols Industry-Specific Protocols Staging of Sector Reopening

General Considerations

What Does Success Look Like?

Appendix Federal Guidelines Another Example: German Guidelines



“Getting Back to Work, in the New Normal: Best Practices for Business Reopening” is not meant to serve as a set of final prescriptions, rather as a framework for getting the regional economy up and running, in a safe and well-organized fashion.

The plan includes suggested protocols for the following industries: Retail, Restaurants, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Maritime & Trade, Construction, Cultural Attractions, Universities, and Government.

GNO, Inc. is regularly updating gnoinc.org/coronavirus with business resources and guidance related to COVID-19.

On March 23, 2020, GNO, Inc. introduced a new initiative, GNOpivot, to help regional companies move to “war-footing,” wherein they pivot their standard operations in order to make products or provide services in demand for the regional fight against the coronavirus. GNOpivot has two goals: 1) help Louisiana “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections, 2) help sustain the Greater New Orleans economy during the coronavirus crisis.

Since its introduction, over 60 local companies have pivoted their operations to meet demand, and keep their workforce employed.





