GNO Inc. Partners with Colleges, Universities to Launch StudyNOLA

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — Economic development organization Greater New Orleans Inc. has partnered with the New Orleans region’s 13 higher education institutions in an effort to promote the city as a major hub for higher education, innovation and research. The coalition has launched a new website called StudyNOLA, which is intended to be a virtual “one stop shop” for prospective students to explore local education opportunities

“New Orleans is known for its food, music, and festivals, but it also should be known for its higher education,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., in a press release “Our public and private institutions, including our HBCU’s, are some of the best in the nation in terms of quality, diversity and value. StudyNOLA will help others discover that New Orleans is a world-class destination for higher education. This will ultimately lead to more talent for our companies, and more taxpayers for our community.”

GNO Inc. notes that the greater New Orleans region is home to 13 universities and colleges, including three HBCUs, three MBA programs, two medical schools, and two law schools. Greater awareness of these will boost the local economy overall, the thinking goes.

“I know from personal experience how powerful and how inspiring our institutions of higher education can be,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Our region’s 13 colleges and universities are a true asset to our people; they have created environments that empower active roles in our community and have provided opportunities for educational and economic advancement. The City will always be a partner for our higher education community, and with the StudyNOLA website, we will be able to illustrate how our institutions help contribute to an accomplished and thriving population and workforce. “

The StudyNOLA website features school profiles, an interactive quiz to help prospective students find the right school, student success stories, listings about internships and job opportunities, and regional quality of life information.

Click here for more information.