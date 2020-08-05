GNO Inc. Hosts Virtual Day at the Capital

NEW ORLEANS – From GNO Inc.:

The GNO Inc. NextGen Council Virtual Day at the Capital, held last week, was an important opportunity for our region’s young professionals to hear directly from legislators and policy experts on issues most pressing and important to Louisiana and the GNO region.

Due to the expected federal announcements on additional coronavirus relief legislation, the session titled “2020 Federal Update with Neil Bradley, U.S. Chamber of Commerce” has been postponed to next week. We invite you and young professionals within your firms to join us.

GNO, Inc. NextGen Council Virtual Day at the Capital

2020 Federal Update with Neil Bradley, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

August 11, 2020

10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

*Participants must register here to join.

Please join us and share this invitation with the young professionals within your firms and networks. Thank you in advance!