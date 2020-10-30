GNO Inc. Hosts PPP Forgiveness Webinar

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – GNO Inc. will host a webinar at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to address the top questions about PPP Forgiveness. A panel of experts will address topics such as the simplified forgiveness process for smaller loans, and when borrowers must begin to pay back non-forgivable loans.

Event Speakers:

Michael Hecht, Greater New Orleans Inc.

Ileana Ledet, Greater New Orleans Inc.

Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney

James Sablich, Fidelity Bank

Brandon Lagarde, Postlethwaite & Netterville

Gene Peck & David Herzig, Ernst & Young

Register online here.