GNO Inc. Hosts PPP Forgiveness Webinar

NEW ORLEANS – GNO Inc. will host a webinar at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to address the top questions about PPP Forgiveness.  A panel of experts will address topics such as the simplified forgiveness process for smaller loans, and when borrowers must begin to pay back non-forgivable loans.

Event Speakers:

  • Michael Hecht, Greater New Orleans Inc.
  • Ileana Ledet, Greater New Orleans Inc.
  • Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney
  • James Sablich, Fidelity Bank
  • Brandon Lagarde, Postlethwaite & Netterville
  • Gene Peck & David Herzig, Ernst & Young

