GNO Inc. Hosts PPP Forgiveness Webinar
NEW ORLEANS – GNO Inc. will host a webinar at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to address the top questions about PPP Forgiveness. A panel of experts will address topics such as the simplified forgiveness process for smaller loans, and when borrowers must begin to pay back non-forgivable loans.
Event Speakers:
- Michael Hecht, Greater New Orleans Inc.
- Ileana Ledet, Greater New Orleans Inc.
- Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney
- James Sablich, Fidelity Bank
- Brandon Lagarde, Postlethwaite & Netterville
- Gene Peck & David Herzig, Ernst & Young
Register online here.