GNO Inc., Bank of America Release Greater New Orleans Jobs Report

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — On March 15, Greater New Orleans Inc. and Bank of America released the 2022 Greater New Orleans Jobs Report, which includes an overview of top occupations in the region. This is the fourth installment in an annual series of reports that analyze current and future employment trends in traditional and emerging industries. The 2022 Jobs Report is designed to guide investments in workforce development and education programming in south Louisiana.

The report shows that the GNO region’s largest growth sectors over the past decade include education, healthcare, logistics, and construction. Occupational clusters poised for growth include neurosciences, logistics, video game development and renewable energy, particularly offshore wind and clean hydrogen.

The region has seen 18% growth in average weekly wages over the past five years. And educational attainment continues to grow, particularly in high school graduation rates.

“This report explores the evolving workforce needs that companies in our region are experiencing as they grow and innovate in the global marketplace,” said Michael Hecht, GNO Inc. president. “As our lawmakers and education administrators make critical decisions around investments in education and training, the jobs report will provide valuable insights to better serve our friends, family, and neighbors across the region.”

For the past four years, Bank of America has invested in the Greater New Orleans Jobs Report.

“The growing needs of any local economy requires a deep analysis of employment trends that will impact the trajectory of workers and the programs needed to train them,” said Jonathan Matessino, senior vice president of global commercial banking at Bank of America. “Bank of America is committed to help guide those critical decisions in southeast Louisiana through the Greater New Orleans Jobs Report. The impact will be felt through a more dynamic citizenry, and thriving business community.”

GNO Inc. said it will incorporate many recommendations into its programs: GNOu, StudyNOLA, GNOCareerguide and the GNO Economic Mobility Plan.