GNO Inc. and gener8tor Present Resource Series for Musicians

NEW ORLEANS – gener8tor and Greater New Orleans Inc. are offering an Emergency Response Program to Louisiana-based musicians and music-based businesses in light of the coronavirus health crisis. The May 6-8 program will offer musicians and music-based businesses relevant resources and one-on-one virtual sessions. Learn more and sign up here.

The program will consist of daily webinars with industry experts covering topics such as “How to Build and Leverage Your Digital Presence During COVID-19,” one-on-one virtual sessions to get specific questions answered, and listening sessions with A&R representatives to get exposure for and feedback on artists’ music. Information will also be provided on state and federal relief programs including CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Program and Unemployment.





