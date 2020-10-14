GNO Inc. and Chevron Re-Launch DestinationGNO.com

NEW ORLEANS — Regional economic development organization Greater New Orleans Inc. has announced the re-launch of DestinationGNO.com, a website designed to highlight the quality of life in greater New Orleans. Initially rolled out in 2014, Destination GNO serves as the primary relocation guide for professionals interested in moving to Greater New Orleans.

The site is sponsored by Chevron and is designed to be used by businesses looking to attract talent to the region and professionals interested in moving to the region. Destination GNO will help showcase what life in greater New Orleans has to offer.

“As talented workers move into the area, they will now have a fully featured online relocation guide to help explain the ins and outs of living in greater New Orleans,” said Michael Hecht, Greater New Orleans Inc. president and CEO. “Destination GNO also ensures that local companies have a valuable tool within their recruitment arsenal, effectively increasing their bandwidth during the hiring process.”

Regional employers are encouraged to use the site during relocation efforts to help incoming residents become familiar with the area’s neighborhood options. Additionally, the site includes an HR portal for hiring managers to access relocation materials and a database of notable talent available in the market.

“Chevron believes in contributing to the communities where we work and live and is proud to call Louisiana home,” said Leah Brown, public affairs manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “By sponsoring this innovative website, we are supporting economic growth in a 10 parish region. With one visit to DestinationGNO.com, people from around the world can tour multiple neighborhoods, discover our special culture and character, and see why this is a great place to live and do business. Chevron is pleased to continue to be a part of this initiative.”

Destination GNO highlights nearly 50 diverse neighborhoods around the region. The site allows users to select attributes that are most suited towards their lifestyle and provides recommendations on neighborhoods the user may want to consider. It also features information on the region’s vibrant culture, music and food scene, family-friendly activities, education, health care, safety, climate, and transportation. Beyond the lifestyle overviews, the site also describes the industries found within the Greater New Orleans region, including links to major employers and links to job openings.

Features on the site include:

Neighborhood Quiz – An interactive tool that displays a list of neighborhoods that match up with preferred lifestyle options such as home type, access to activities, neighborhood style, and more

Industry Overviews – Close-ups of key industries in the region, including highlights of key employers in each sector

Cost of Living Calculator – Allows users to compare the cost of living in New Orleans to other markets

Job Search Feature – Real-time feed of job postings in Greater New Orleans

HR Portal – Provides access to relocation materials for HR managers, as well as a talent referral database for recruiters to share qualified professionals

Both the original DestinationGNO.com and re-design are sponsored by Chevron. The company’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit is headquartered in Covington, La., and has been a longstanding GNO Inc. investor and partner on economic development in the Greater New Orleans region. To find out more about Chevron’s civic and charitable collaborations, visit www.gomsocialinvestmentreport.com.