GNO Foundation Prepares for 10th Annual GiveNOLA Day

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Foundation has announced that the 10th annual GiveNOLA Day, a 24-hour online giving event for the 13-parish greater New Orleans Region, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.

GiveNOLA Day 2023 is hosted by Baptist Community Ministries and “powered” by Entergy.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of GiveNOLA Day alongside the 100-year anniversary of the Greater New Orleans Foundation,” said Bobby Bories, the organization’s board chair. “Here at the foundation, we believe anyone can be a philanthropist and support our local nonprofits who are doing incredible work on the ground.”

GiveNOLA Day provides support for 900-plus regional nonprofits in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

Participating nonprofits work on a broad range of issues, including the arts, animal welfare, community improvement, education, environment, health, housing, human services, public safety, crime prevention and youth development.

“We’re looking forward to our biggest year yet,” said Greater New Orleans Foundation President and CEO Andy Kopplin. “The best part about the day is that everyone can be a philanthropist and support the nonprofits they hold dear. No other day encapsulates the generosity and support of the people in our region.”

Since its inception, GiveNOLA Day has raised more than $49 million for regional nonprofits according to the GNO Foundation. Overall, the majority of gifts are $100 or less. In 2022, GiveNOLA Day raised a record $7.9 million in donations for a record breaking 947 nonprofits. The total number of contributions exceeded 57,000 at the close of the 24-hour period.

“GiveNOLA Day is all about giving support, showing gratitude, and coming together to celebrate the crucial work that local nonprofits do every day to make our community a great place to live,” said Inman J. Houston, president and CEO of Baptist Community Ministries. “As hosting sponsor on the 10th Anniversary of GiveNOLA Day, we encourage everyone to find a cause they feel good about donating to because every donation counts.”