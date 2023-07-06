Global Software Company Relocates U.S. Headquarters to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – 360insights, a global software company, announced it is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Delaware to New Orleans while expanding its current technology workforce.

The company expects to create at least 50 direct new jobs over the next two years with an average annual salary of $85,000, according to Louisiana Economic Development which estimates the project will result in an additional 56 indirect new jobs.

“Expanding technology companies continue to select Louisiana as the ideal location to grow their business,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a press release. “360insights will have access to the nation’s No. 1 tech talent pipeline, ensuring it remains competitive and innovative. The specialized, high-paying jobs this project will create bodes well for the continued expansion and diversification of Louisiana’s future-focused economy.”

360insights’ software platform is designed to help businesses “connect, motivate, manage and engage their network of partners and sellers,” said a company spokesperson. Founded in 2008, the company has additional locations in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom and services more than 300 brands across a variety of industries worldwide.

“Two years ago, my family and I relocated to New Orleans to be part of this amazing city and experience the culture-rich, diverse and service oriented community,” 360insights founder and CEO Jason Atkins said. “The programs, support and incentives offered by Louisiana to help us grow our U.S.-based technology team made it a perfect fit for 360insights. We look forward to welcoming NOLA to the 360 team. We are on an unbelievable journey, and we are just getting started.”

The company said it will begin recruiting software development and support positions this summer, looking to grow its current global workforce of more than 600 employees.

“The software development industry’s continued expansion in New Orleans proves that our talent meets the strong demands of global companies,” New Orleans Business Alliance interim president and CEO Louis David said. “The New Orleans Business Alliance welcomes 360insights, and we look forward to more new opportunities in software development and other high-wage, high-growth industries for New Orleans residents.”

LED said Louisiana’s Digital Interactive Media & Software Development Tax Credit program helped secure the project in New Orleans. Under this statutory performance-based incentive program, eligible verified expenditures may generate up to 25% in tax credits for the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome 360insights to Greater New Orleans,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc. “This announcement validates that our strategy of being a low-cost, high-culture destination for tech is working, and, with 360insights jobs averaging $85,000, that these companies are providing outstanding opportunities for our residents.”