Global Bubble Tea Retailer Gong Cha to Open on Magazine

NEW ORLEANS — Gong cha, a bubble tea brand with more than 2,000 locations across the globe, will host a grand opening celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 for a new location at 3420 Magazine Street. It’s the company’s first shop in Louisiana.

To celebrate its opening, the store will present a Kung Fu demonstration, a traditional Chinese Lion Dance and other festivities.

“This marks a significant milestone for Gong cha in our journey to bring the finest bubble tea experience to even more communities across America,” said Andrew Sternburg, the company’s chief development office, in a press release. “We can’t wait to share our unique flavors and exceptional customer service with the people of Louisiana.”

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gona cha is now in 23 countries and continuing to grow through its franchise program.

The brand was ranked No. 1 in the tea category on Entrepreneur’s prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2022 and 2023.