Giving Back: Hancock Whitney, Winn-Dixie, Caesars and More
NEW ORLEANS — Hancock Whitney has partnered with the Crescent City OLQ Charitable Organization to establish the new Pearl of Justice Scholarship honoring Coretta Scott King, wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and her lifelong commitment to social justice and civil rights. The Pearl of Justice Scholarship provides $1,000 for each of three undergraduate academic years.
More philanthropy news:
- Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, was able to donate more than $51,000 to Ochsner Hospital for Children patients and their families thanks to contributions from customers. In all, SEG donated $395,000 to nine children’s hospitals across the Southeast. Meanwhile, SEG is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. Organizations supporting underserved populations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi may apply online through Sept. 30 to be considered for a grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
- Caesars Entertainment, owner of Harrah’s New Orleans casino, has announced an all-new education assistance program for the company’s nearly 50,000 eligible team members. The new program, which is available to team members at Harrah’s New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles, includes student loan debt repayment options, tuition assistance, scholarship opportunities for dependents and a 529 college savings plan.
- Parkway Bakery and Tavern’s Po’Boys for Life fundraiser during Bayou Boogaloo raised $5,570 for Ochsner Health’s Greg Smith Fund, which supports the Organ Transplant Institute.