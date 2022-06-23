Giving Back: Hancock Whitney, Winn-Dixie, Caesars and More

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of

Winn-Dixie

grocery stores, was able to donate more than $51,000 to Ochsner Hospital for Children patients and their families thanks to contributions from customers. In all, SEG donated $395,000 to nine children’s hospitals across the Southeast. Meanwhile, SEG is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 Romay Davis

Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant

. Organizations supporting underserved populations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi may apply online through Sept. 30 to be considered for a grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.