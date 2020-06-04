GiveNOLA Day Raises Record $7.1 Million

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Foundation announced that the 2020 GiveNOLA Day generated $7,189,354 in donations for 835 nonprofits, exceeding its 2019 total of $5.9 million. The total number of online contributions exceeded 68,000 at the close of the 24-hour period.

“The people of the greater New Orleans region know what it is like to face tough times and how to step up in a crisis,” said Andy Kopplin, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “Our people are unmatched in their generosity and caring for one another, and we could not be more proud to provide the inspiration and platform to help them do great things for our community.”

During the 24-hour campaign on Tuesday, June 2, online donations were made to 835 nonprofit organizations registered on www.GiveNOLA.org. The full list of results (sortable by organization name, total gifts or total dollars) is listed at www.GiveNOLA.org.

Every dollar donated on GiveNOLA Day was stretched with additional “lagniappe” dollars provided by the Greater New Orleans Foundation and GiveNOLA Day sponsors. Additionally, awards and prizes totaling $135,000 were awarded.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation and University of New Orleans will soon release a new study that highlights the hardship faced by the nonprofits of our region due to COVID-19. Despite many economic and social challenges, the people of southeast Louisiana rallied together to provide needed support to nonprofits serving our most vulnerable communities and causes.

GiveNOLA Day 2020 saw increases across the board. In addition to shattering the 2019 total fundraising haul by over $1,280,628, the number of nonprofits participating in the initiative increased by 95; and the number of donations increased by over 18,000.

GiveNOLA Day allowed nonprofits to compete for cash awards. This year, GNOF added additional nonprofit categories to capture smaller nonprofits and improve equity. While the results are not yet final and rankings may change as reconciliation is completed, preliminary results indicate this year’s winners will be:

The “small” nonprofits that had the largest number of unique donors, in first through fifth order: Project Butterfly New Orleans, Citizen SHE, Sketch Basin, Ubuntu Village NOLA, Friends of Rivertown Theaters



The “medium” nonprofits that had the largest number of unique donors, in first through fifth order: Friends of City Park, Animal Rescue New Orleans, Dancing Grounds, ACLU of Louisiana, Orleans Parish Prison Reform Coalition



The “large” nonprofits that had the largest number of unique donors, in first through fifth order: Team Gleason, Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Second Harvest Food Bank, Innocence Project New Orleans, SON OF A SAINT



The five “small” nonprofits raising the largest amount of money, in first through fifth order: New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, Mid-City Ministries, Jefferson Community Foundation, Clearwater Wildlife Sanctuary, New Orleans Photo Alliance



The five “medium” nonprofits raising the largest amount of money, in first through fifth order: First Tee Greater New Orleans, Friends of City Park, New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, Inc., Zeus’ Rescues, Trinity Community Center



The five “large” nonprofits raising the largest amount of money, in first through fifth order: Ogden Museum, Louise S. McGehee School, Second Harvest Food Bank, Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, Children’s Hospital New Orleans





