GiveNOLA Day is Coming

In order to balance budgets and continue to fund their programs, most nonprofit executive directors, along with their development directors, eagerly await GiveNOLA Day. From helping animal welfare to youth development, the funds raised during this 24-hour period are critical to creating a thriving community for all.

This year, GiveNOLA Day occurs on Tuesday, May 4. It is presented by Baptist Community Ministries and once again hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

GiveNOLA Day brings new donors to local nonprofits and demonstrates that everyone can be a philanthropist. Anyone can make a tax-deductible donation to a nonprofit that has created a profile on GiveNOLA.org. The minimum gift is $10 and there is no maximum size or number of donations you can make. All individual donations go directly to the nonprofit except for nominal processing and credit card fees.

Every dollar donated from 12:01a.m. to midnight on GiveNOLA.org will be stretched with additional “lagniappe” dollars provided by the Greater New Orleans Foundation and GiveNOLA Day sponsors.

Sponsorship is our region’s greatest opportunity to help hundreds of nonprofits with a single gift. When our businesses join with people of our region, their giving is amplified for its greatest impact. Contact Natasha Walker for more information at (504) 598-4663 or email natasha@gnof.org

Qualifying organizations must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is in good standing with the IRS and/or nonprofit entities that have a fiscal sponsor that is a 501(c)(3) organization in good standing with the IRS. The organization’s service area and mailing address must be in the Greater New Orleans Foundation 13-parish region, which includes: Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington. Additionally, organizations categorized by the IRS as 509(a)(3) are eligible.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation is a philanthropic institution dedicated to driving positive impact through philanthropy, leadership, and action in the Greater New Orleans Region.

Its roots extend back to the Community Chest of New Orleans established in 1923. For over 90 years, it’s connected donors and fundholders with causes that they’re passionate about to affect transformational change. It’s how we help people make the most of their investment, while helping the members of our communities that need it most.

If you have or know of a nonprofit that needs a bit of light shone on it, I will be highlighting a few nonprofits in this blog over the next few posts. Please send the following to me at pam5e8@gmail.com:

The organization’s name and mission;

The website;

One or two of the organization’s recent successes;

One thing my readers should know about the organization; and numbers served.