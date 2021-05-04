Give NOLA Day Organizers Hope to Top 2020’s Record Number

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, March 4, the Greater New Orleans Foundation will host the 8th annual GiveNOLA Day, a 24-hour fundraising event that encourages people to donate to local nonprofits.

Organizers are hoping to top the results of last year, when more than 50,000 donations added up to contributions of more than $7.1 million.

Donors can visit GiveNOLA.org to search a database of more than 914 participating nonprofits in 13 parishes working in the areas of animal welfare, the arts, community improvement, education, environment, health, housing, human services, public safety, youth development and more. Donations must be at least $10 but there’s no cap – and donors can give to as many different groups as they like.

Thanks to early donations, the estimated amount raised by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning was already over $2 million according to the live donation tracker on the Give NOLA Day website.

“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated for us once again the critical role local nonprofits play in our communities,” said Andy Kopplin, GNOF’s president and CEO, in a press release. “In a region with many needs and opportunities, these nonprofits work to strengthen every part of our community – from providing food, shelter, medical relief, support to families and seniors, and so much more.”

GNOF said that GiveNOLA Day has raised more than $33 million for regional nonprofits since its inception in 2014. The majority of gifts are $100 or less.

The title sponsor of this year’s event is Baptist Community Ministries, a 25-year-old nonprofit that provides grants to help support the “physical, mental and spiritual health of the individuals we serve in our five-parish region.”

The Greater New Orleans Foundation is a nearly 100-year-old philanthropic institution “dedicated to driving positive impact through philanthropy, leadership, and action in the Greater New Orleans Region.”