Give NOLA Day – More Great Options to Give

We all benefit from the work of charitable nonprofits. They embody our dreams and ideals, and support our most pressing causes. America’s 1.3 million nonprofits feed, heal, shelter, educate, inspire, enlighten and nurture people of every age, gender, race, and socioeconomic status. Every single day, they increase civic engagement and economic growth.

According to a report from the National Council of Nonprofits, nationwide, there are 12.3 million nonprofit employees and more than 64 million nonprofit board members and other volunteers. The nonprofit sector earns more than 80% of its revenue (through fees for services and government contracts and grants), receiving another 14% through donations by individuals (10.2%), foundations (2.9%), and corporations (0.9%).

On May 4, Give NOLA Day, you have an opportunity to help our community by donating to your favorite charitable nonprofit. Here’s a few more choices.

Kinship Center

921 S Carrollton Ave – 70118

504-812-2542

Mission: To be a haven of opportunity for seniors in the community to continue living independent, healthy, and meaningful lives.

Kinship Center (formerly Uptown Shepherd’s) serves vulnerable older adults in Orleans Parish by providing critical resources. It offers fellowship and resources such as:

Daily transportation to/from the center and for field trips, grocery trips, and medical trips;

Meals on Wheels daily lunch;

Daily exercise including Tai Chi and balance programs; and

Therapeutic arts activities, including the award-winning Golden Heart Players senior theater troupe.

Older adults have been amongst the hardest hit by COVID-19. Not only are seniors more at risk, they have also been affected by the isolation that comes with quarantine. Kinship Center has worked for 42 years to combat chronic loneliness and the accompanying cognitive decline that comes with social isolation.

Friends of City Park

1 Palm Drive – 70124

504-483-9371

Mission: Friends of City Park is a regional, nonprofit organization whose mission is to maintain and increase the value and importance of City Park as a place of natural beauty, culture, recreation and education for the public.

For more than 170 years, New Orleans City Park has provided access to abundant natural and cultural resources to residents of the region and tourists from around the world. With 1,300 acres of greenspace and 24 miles of walking trails, it’s at the heart of New Orleans and is accessible to all. City Park is the people’s park.

City Park’s annual operating budget has been largely derived from self-generated activities. The COVID-19 pandemic — which significantly affected revenue-generating facilities due to restriction closures — highlighted the vital importance of philanthropic support and the continued effort in diversifying revenue streams.

New Orleans Junior Journalism Program( JRNOLA)

400 Magazine St Ste 300 -70130

504-338-3937

Mission: JRNOLA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization consisting of passionate educators, media professionals, voracious consumers of media, and defenders of youth voices creating rare opportunities to embed local high school youth into the media and communications field.

JRNOLA empowers underrepresented youth ages 14 through 18 for careers in print, photography and broadcast media, particularly young women and people of color. It offers real-world experience covering local stories of impact under the guidance of media professionals and it provides pathways to literacy, professional development and civic engagement.

JRNOLA addresses the lack of diversity and professional development opportunities in journalism, along with issues of literacy among New Orleans high schoolers. It caters to populations that are underrepresented in the media. Over 80% of its students are young people of color and over 70% are young women. With the decline of the school newspaper, most opportunities for youth to build out their journalistic toolkit — written communication, interviewing skills, questioning the world around them, talking with adults as peers — are not available until after high school.

The organization matches students with professional media mentors and college interns to help them cover local news and live events that matter to them, creating original content for publication. Those real-world experiences help provide pathways to literacy, professional development and civic engagement.

It’s not too soon to make plans as to where you think your charitable dollars will do the most good.