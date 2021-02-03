Gifts: Rex Gives $15K to NOMMA, NADA Supports Second Harvest

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy received $15,000 grant from Pro Bono Publico, the charitable organization created by the Rex organization. This marks Rex’s sixth investment in the only military and maritime charter school in Louisiana.

… The National Automobile Dealers Association announced a $25,000 donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans in advance of NADA Show 2021. While the coronavirus pandemic has prevented an in-person event, NADA said it remains committed to keeping its yearly tradition of making a philanthropic donation to an organization in its official host city.

