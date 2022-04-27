Gifted Healthcare Promotes Kim Dixon, Nicole Pierpoint

L to R: Kim Dixon and Nicole Pierpoint

NEW ORLEANS – From Gifted Healthcare:

Gifted Healthcare, a workforce solution partner for healthcare facilities across the U.S., announced the promotion of Kim Dixon to vice president of sales and Nicole Pierpoint to vice president of operations.

Dixon and Pierpoint join the senior leadership team after a combined 17 years of service with Gifted. Dixon will lead the sales strategy and continue to build strong client relationships. Pierpoint will oversee the continued growth and expansion of Gifted’s multiple service lines for clinicians. Both will collaborate closely with the executive team to create sales strategies, manage client relationships, and develop Gifted’s growing service line in per diem and local healthcare staffing contracts.

“These two career advancements increase the strength of Gifted’s leadership team and our ongoing commitment to develop top talent within the company,” said Mary Kay Molbert, the company’s COO. “Both Kim and Nicole have made substantial contributions to our company’s growth, and we look forward to their continued success.”

“Gifted’s deeply ingrained values of resilience and bold innovation keep us adaptable within this dynamic industry,” said Dixon. “Our focus remains on outcome based, high-quality workforce solutions for our healthcare partners across the country. I look forward to scaling our unique and effective client solutions.”

“After seven years of driving growth within Gifted Healthcare, I am honored to join the senior leadership team and continue to expand our brand and service lines,” said Pierpoint. “Gifted is grounded in its values, strength, and service to clinicians and clients, and we will continue to scale with the same ferocity and integrity. There is no limit to the future success of Gifted with the incredible teams we have in place.”

Dixon joined Gifted in 2011 and quickly rose to the director of sales. Her solution-based approach to servicing hospitals has led to comprehensive, creative, and diverse workforce solution plans that greatly enhance client service levels. She has cemented her relationships through a consultative approach to partnerships rooted in beneficial client and patient outcomes. Pierpoint began her career with Gifted in 2015 as director of talent acquisition, building the company’s first recruitment team to specialize in local clinician contracts. Previous experience in management through Fortune 500 companies enabled her to spearhead process improvements at Gifted, yielding expansion of service lines and geographic growth.

“Kim has added immeasurable value to our company through her sales strategy and talent in managing client relationships,” added Mullady Voelker, president of growth and strategy. “Nicole has built a phenomenal per diem and local contract team that continues to capitalize on the wide array of opportunities in the marketplace. We know they will be major contributors to Gifted’s bright future.”