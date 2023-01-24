GIFTED Healthcare Hires Scott Mevers

NEW ORLEANS – GIFTED Healthcare has announced the launch of its interim leadership service line to support clients and advance career opportunities for healthcare professionals. Scott Mevers joins the GIFTED leadership team as VP, interim leadership. He spent the last 17 years as a recruiter and supervisor of interim leadership and permanent placement at B.E. Smith and Merritt Hawkins.

“I am proud to join GIFTED and looking forward to advancing its portfolio of healthcare service lines by helping facilities across the country navigate leadership transitions,” said Mevers. “Interim leadership helps drive quality outcomes and retention — and it bridges the gap between departments.”

“In response to peak demand, GIFTED enters the space of interim leadership prepared to revolutionize the way we serve our clients and healthcare professionals,” said Dennis Ducham, GIFTED CEO. “This new offering will allow us to better serve their needs and expand our reach in the market. … We are excited for Mevers to join our team and build out our Interim Leadership team from the ground up. We’re confident that it will drive significant growth for the company.”