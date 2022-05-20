Gifted Healthcare Expands Leadership Team

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gifted Healthcare, a creative workforce solutions agency working with healthcare partners across the U.S., has expanded its team with the addition of Michael Boes. Boes is a highly experienced sales executive with over 12 years in the healthcare staffing sector. Boes joins Gifted from a high-growth staffing technology organization where he led the acute care sales operations.

Boes’ impressive career focusing on strategic realignment and full-spectrum healthcare staffing has distinguished him as a top producer in the industry. At Gifted, Boes will utilize his industry knowledge and consultative approach to drive growth in sales. His range of experience in healthcare staffing has provided him with a deep understanding of how human capital is influenced at all levels and how it can be leveraged within sales strategy.

“We are excited about the growth initiatives Michael Boes will drive forward,” said Mullady Voelker, president of growth and strategy. “His relationship-centered approach aligns with our company’s goals and mission. The value he puts on the work of the nurse and provider aligns with our culture.”

“The mission of Gifted and its devotion to its clinician ecosystem attracted me to this role. Clinicians are the most valuable asset within health systems, and Gifted values them as an essential piece to healthcare delivery,” said Boes. “I look forward to introducing more healthcare partners across the country to Gifted’s unique culture and clinician support as we continue our exceptional rate of growth.”