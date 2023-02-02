Gianna Now Open for Lunch Daily

NEW ORLEANS — The Link Restaurant Group’s Gianna is now open for lunch and dinner seven days a week with a special brunch menu on weekends. The restaurant’s Italian menu earned it a spot as a James Beard Foundation Best New Restaurant finalist in 2019.

“Chef Stephen and I traveled extensively in Italy before opening Gianna,” said Chef Donald Link. “We brought the heart and soul of what we loved to this restaurant, and we are excited to share more of these dishes with our guests.”

Chef de cuisine Jared Heider’s all-day menu features antipasti, pizzas, fregola and clams, pesce del giorno, veal saltimbocca, lamb lasagna, beefsteak Florentine, ciabatta garlic bread, and oven-roasted broccoli. Several featured brunch items are available on the all-day menu, including chopped salad, ribollita soup, ricotta gnocchi and butternut squash ravioli.

Gianna is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.