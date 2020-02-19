Gettys Joins Palmisano Preconstruction Team

NEW ORLEANS – Josh Gettys is the newest pre-construction executive at Palmisano, a construction company headquartered in downtown New Orleans. Josh brings 23 years of experience in the development and construction of large-scale projects to his role. He has managed over a billion dollars of commercial construction work over the course of his career. Josh was an Army Ranger and studied business administration at East Carolina University. He is certified as a LEED AP, CMAA, and MAI.





