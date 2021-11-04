Get Out the Vote

Here we are on the cusp of another election. New Orleans city elections are this month, and by most polls we only really have a few races worth watching as many have a leading candidate and no real opposition.

In New Orleans, all the real political decision making comes from the mayor’s office, which means that should be the race worth watching, but this time — like so many mayoral races before when the incumbent is running for their second term — no real opposition exists. That, however, should not stop you from voting. The only way to have your voice heard is to cast your vote.

For the past four years, we have heard from the mayor many times over the word “respect” — whether it was that some should show her respect, or someone disrespected her. My answer to that is that respect must be earned. It is not given or shown to you just because you hold a political office. It looks like on November 13, we will not elect a new mayor and have four more years with the same administration.

I feel right now the people of New Orleans are the ones that need to be respected, and I hope that over the next four years the office shows respect to its citizens and does what it takes to earn their respect in return.

Todd Matherne