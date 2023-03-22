Gerhart Launches Green Bayou Solutions, a Government Relations Firm

NEW ORLEANS — Intergovernmental relations professional Monika Gerhart has launched Green Bayou Solutions, a company formed to help deploy state and federal resources quickly to the people and projects ready to solve climate, energy, and equity challenges.

“South Louisiana is a canary in the coal mine for our nation’s energy transition,” said Gerhart. “Here, resiliency investments are disaster mitigation, where renewable energy can be vital during extensive power outages, which I think we will see more of with the increased frequency and severity of hurricanes coming off the Gulf of Mexico. I wanted to create something that could serve our community well.”

Green Bayou Solutions is a boutique government relations firm targeted at helping private, public, and nonprofit entities financially participate in renewable energy opportunities.

“Our goal is to help state and federal partners deploy resources quickly to the people and projects closest to our new energy solutions,” said Gerhart. “We’ll offer government relations, prospect research, fulfillment of requests for information (RFIs) and advocacy solutions to grant writing, editing and review.”