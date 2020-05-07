Gerald DeBose Announced as Principal of St. Augustine High School

NEW ORLEANS – From St. Augustine High School:

St. Augustine High School is pleased to announce that Mr. Gerald DeBose has been selected as the permanent Principal of St. Augustine High School effective immediately. Since May 2019, DeBose has served as the interim principal at St. Augustine High School. He previously served at St. Augustine as assistant principal for academics and as a math teacher.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Mr. Gerald DeBose as our permanent principal. I believe he is doing a tremendous job molding our young men into future leaders by demanding academic excellence, high moral values, and a collaborative approach to education in a nurturing and professional manner. He has been a wonderful addition to the senior leadership team and has earned the respect, confidence, and trust of our students, parents, faculty, and administration,” said St. Augustine President and CEO Kenneth St. Charles, Ph.D. “He understands and fully supports St. Augustine’s unwavering commitment to developing young men with strong Catholic, academic, and leadership attributes. Given the many challenges that our school community will face due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I remain confident in his abilities to ensure our students are academically prepared for future success.”

As principal, Mr. DeBose will be responsible for supporting and enhancing St. Augustine’s academic mission and vision, ensuring faculty development and support while working with the president, and Board of Directors to develop students into faithful, compassionate, responsible, lifelong learners in the Josephite and Purple Knight tradition.

“I am humbled and honored to serve in this leadership role at St. Augustine,” said Mr. DeBose. “I am committed to Catholic education and to making St. Augustine the best possible educational experience for young men to develop in spirit, mind, and body. I share the high expectations of our Purple Knight community, and I look forward to collaborating with our faculty, students, alumni, parents, and stakeholders to ensure that we continue our tradition of excellence.”

A native of New Orleans, Mr. DeBose is an alumnus of St. Augustine High School, class of 1976. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Xavier University of Louisiana. He received his Master’s in Mathematics Teaching from Loyola University New Orleans and Master’s in Educational Administration from the University of New Orleans.