Georges Media Group to Launch Shreveport-Bossier Advocate

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The publisher of The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and Gambit has announced it will expand its news coverage to reach north Louisiana’s biggest market. Launching in July, the Shreveport-Bossier Advocate will be a “dedicated digital newsroom of 10 journalists living and working in the community and focusing on in-depth local news,” according to a spokesperson for the Georges Media Group (GMG), owned by businessman and onetime Louisiana gubernatorial candidate John Georges.

“We are excited to launch a suite of digital news products for the Shreveport-Bossier communities. We will provide a robust report on local news topics that impact residents’ lives and marketing solutions that will help businesses thrive,” said Judi Terzotis, the company’s president and publisher, in a press release.

North Louisiana media observers said the opportunity for GMG exists because of the declining fortunes of the region’s daily news outlets, which have helped create a “local news gap.” The Shreveport Times, for instance, has seen a marked decline in readership and staff in recent years.

GMG said it will partner with the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, which will act as a fiscal sponsor for donations to help cover costs of local journalism.

“We believe local news is vital. Leaders across Shreveport and Bossier City have told us how much they value it and how much it’s missing. Our plan is to provide in-depth local news from a team of journalists who care about this community,” said Rene Sanchez, the organization’s vice president of news.

The publisher said subscribers to existing publications will have access to the new content at no additional charge.

Georges, who was a candidate in the 2010 New Orleans mayor’s race, is also chairman of Georges Enterprises, which encompasses grocery distribution, offshore marine services, video/arcade entertainment, food services and investments. The company claims $1 billion in annual sales. Georges also owns Galatoire’s restaurant in New Orleans.