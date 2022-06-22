Genevieve Dumont Joins Windsor Court Sales and Marketing Team

NEW ORLEANS ­– Genevieve Dumont is the new assistant director of sales and marketing at the Windsor Court Hotel. She will be responsible for leading the hotel’s group sales efforts, focusing on the daily sales activities of the team and continuing to build long-term, value-based customer relationships, Dumont will play an integral part in recruiting and training new team members as well assisting with the sales and marketing plan, forecasting and budgeting.

Dumont began her hospitality career at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans over 20 years ago and has held various sales positions at New Orleans properties such as Hotel Monteleone and The Roosevelt New Orleans. Prior to joining Windsor Court Hotel in 2017, Dumont spent six years working for BBC Destination Management, focusing on selling the destination and creating unique “only in New Orleans” experiences. During her time with BBC, Dumont earned her Destination Certified Meeting Professional Certification.

“We are thrilled to have Genevieve promoted to this position. She has played a critical part of our sales and marketing efforts and we are happy to see her take on this new role,” said Megan Uram, Windsor Court director of sales and marketing.

