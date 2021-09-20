“With its innovative and agile business atmosphere, the local business community is a perfect fit for our IT and Core Infrastructure services.”

General Informatics joined the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce in 2021, demonstrating its commitment to the local business community. A team of technology enthusiasts, General Informatics has one goal: to make its clients even more successful through the best use of technology.

“When I started at General Informatics in the beginning of 2021, I realized that we could do a better job of capturing market share in New Orleans,” says Martin Rueschen, Director of Sales & Marketing. “With its innovative and agile business atmosphere, the local business community is a perfect fit for our IT and Core Infrastructure services,” he says.

With a continuously growing portfolio of diverse technology offerings, General Informatics has helped clients enjoy momentous growth through innovations in technology and service delivery. The company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and boasts an exemplary team of more than 70 engineers, programmers, and designers with some projections showing its headcount eclipsing 100 before year’s end.

This year the company strengthened its position in Louisiana by adding engineers to its New Orleans office. It opened a new location in Birmingham, AL and has plans to further expand into areas of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

“Chamber President Ben Johnson’s commitment to helping New Orleans companies succeed is contagious—that’s why we decided to become a member of the Chamber’s Chairman’s Council,” says Don Monistere, CEO & President.

General Informatics has been named seven times to both Inc. 500’s fastest growing companies and LSU’s Top 100 companies, and Microsoft named the company a top tech solution in the country.

3445 N Causeway Blvd., #324, Metairie | 504-322-4097 | GenInf.com