General Informatics Buys Division of EMCO Technologies

Photo courtesy of General Informatics (Facebook)

BATON ROUGE – Technology company General Informatics has purchased one division of rival EMCO Technologies, also based in Baton Rouge.

GI is a full-service IT managed service provider, cloud services business, and IT consultancy with offices in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. EMCO is a technology firm that specializes in IT staffing support and solutions for Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.

While all other divisions of EMCO will continue to operate as always, its PC sales and managed services division, along with its employees and clients, will join the GI platform. This division provides IT managed services, consulting, network support, hardware/software sales and other services to clients in and around Baton Rouge.

“EMCO takes exceptional care of their clients and we believe that its customers and employees will integrate perfectly with the culture and mission we have built here at General Informatics over the past 20 years” said Don Monistere, president of General Informatics, in a press release. “This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to Louisiana and Baton Rouge and strengthens our capabilities and strategic position as we look to further grow throughout the region.”

This transaction represents the first acquisition for General Informatics since Rosewood Private Investments recapitalized the company in October 2020.

“EMCO’s managed services division brings great talent and clients to the GI platform, and we are very excited to get this first one done. We hope this represents the first of many acquisitions as we continue to grow GI,” said Briton Burge, principal at Rosewood.